Jennifer Lopez to feature in Hustlers; film based on New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler

Pop diva Jennifer Lopez has been roped in to star in Hustlers. The film is based on a New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler titled The Hustlers at Scores, reported Variety.

The article was about a group of former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

Lorene Scafaria is directing the film from a screenplay she adapted. As per the same reports, Scafaria said, "The film is an empathetic look at women and men, our gender roles, what we’re valued for, what we’ve been told is our value in every movie, TV show, every corner of culture."

"Men have been told they’re worth the size of their bank accounts. Women have been told they’re worth the symmetry of their faces, their bodies, their beauty and that’s what this film is based on. The rules of the club are the rules of the world," added Scafaria.

Annapurna and Gloria Sanchez are producing with Scafaria co-producing. Lopez and producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas will executive produce along with associate producer Alexandra Brown.

Set in New York City in the wake of the financial crisis, the film explores the toll it took on the livelihood of the dancers who relied on their Wall Street clientele.

Lopez will play the ringleader to the group of ambitious women who take their plans of getting their full cut too far.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 16:15 PM