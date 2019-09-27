You are here:

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to perform in Super Bowl halftime; show will air 2 February, 2020 on Fox

Asian News International

Sep 27, 2019 08:39:29 IST

Washington: Actress Jennifer Lopez, who recently pulled off a stellar performance in Hustlers, is set to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside music sensation Shakira. "Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Jennifer shared in a statement on Thursday, reported E! News.

"And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage," the statement read further.

Shakira (left) and Jennifer Lopez. Image from Twitter

Super Bowl LIV is scheduled to air 2 February on Fox from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Shakira too took to social media to show her excitement to perform in the show. "I'm so honored to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the US and all over the world — and to top it off, on my birthday!" she said in a statement, reported the outlet.

The announcement comes after Jennifer toured the country in celebration of her 50th birthday. As for Shakira, she has been doing great with her El Dorado world tour that will hit movie theatres worldwide on 13 November.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2019 08:39:29 IST

