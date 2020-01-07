Jennifer Lopez loses at Golden Awards, gets reassuring Instagram post by fiance Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez may not have taken a Golden Globes home, but her fiance Alex Rodriguez has penned a reassuring note about her, calling her a true champion.

Lopez, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in Hustlers at the Golden Globes 2020, lost out to Laura Dern, who took home the trophy for her performance in Marriage Story. Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a reassuring note about Jennifer.

Check out ARod's post here

In response to Rodriguez's post, Jennifer took to social media to pen an appreciation note for her Rodriguez. Sharing a photo of the couple together, Lopez described Rodriguez as her "biggest supporter, rock, and macho." Check out her post here

I cannot even begin to explain what having you by my side means to me... I love riding thru life with you... my biggest supporter, my rock, my macho ♥️♥️♥️ #alexappreciationpost 📸 @StevenGomillion pic.twitter.com/BoJJZ7DvAC — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) January 6, 2020

In March last year, Jennifer announced her engagement with the former baseball star with a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram. The couple have been dating since early 2017, and later that year, landed on the cover of Vanity Fair with their celebrity couple nickname, J-Rod.

