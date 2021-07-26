Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who were together from 2002 to 2004, have rekindled their romance since April this year after she ended her engagement with Alex Rodriguez

Pop star-actor Jennifer Lopez has made her relationship with actor-director Ben Affleck Instagram official on her 52nd birthday celebration. The Hollywood couple, who have rekindled their romance after almost 20 years, were regularly spotted by the paparazzi in recent months.

Lopez, who celebrated her birthday on a boat Saturday, shared a series of pictures clicked by her friend and photographer Ana Carballosa on Instagram.

The last of the four photos was of Lopez and Affleck, 48, sharing a kiss.

Here's a look at the timeline of their relationship:

Lopez and Affleck first met on the sets of the comedy movie Gigli in early 2002 and got engaged later that year only to part ways in 2004.

Lopez tied the knot with former boyfriend Marc Anthony. The couple worked on No Me Ames together in 1999 and dated for a while.

Affleck was seen in public with Jennifer Garner. The two first met on sets of Pearl Harbor in 2000.

Affleck married Garner in 2005, and they became parents to three children. Jennifer and Anthony had twins. They got divorced three years later. Jennifer started dating former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez in 2017.

The couple were first spotted spending time together again in late April, following Lopez's split from Rodriguez early this year.

Affleck had previously dated actor Ana de Armas, his co-star of the upcoming movie Deep Water, for a year.

On Thursday, actor-activist Leah Remini shared a video from her star-studded 51st birthday bash featuring several photos from the party -- including a picture of Affleck with his arms around Lopez and Remini.

