Jennifer Lawrence to return to films after year-long hiatus with Lila Neugebauer's yet-untitled drama

Jennifer Lawrence will soon return to films after a year long sabbatical from the industry. The yet-untitled film will mark the directorial debut of theatre personality Lila Neugebauer and be bankrolled by IAC Films and A24 studio, reports Deadline. For the project, Scott Rudin and Eli Bush are producing with Jennifer and Justine Polsky.

While the plot details of Jennifer-A24 project are kept under the wraps, it is written by first-time screenwriter Elizabeth Sanders. "It's an intimate film that wants to be close to the bone and wants to be quite personal," Neugebauer told The Hollywood Reporter. The report further mentions that the principal photography for the film will begin mid-June in New Orleans.

Last year, Jennifer made the surprise announcement to take a year off from acting and decided to engage in political activism and social work. The 28-year-old star has already won a leading actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook and has an impressive cinematic portfolio, including Passengers, Mother!, the contemporary-set espionage Red Sparrow, Joy and American Hustle.

Jennifer will also reprise her role as Mystique in the upcoming movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix. It is slated to release on 7 June.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 12:02:43 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.