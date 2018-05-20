You are here:

Jennifer Aniston to play President of the United States in Netflix political-comedy First Ladies

Netflix has announced a new political comedy film, First Ladies, with Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro as the leading stars.

Aniston, 49, will play the first female President of the United States and Notaro, 47, will portray the First Lady.

Jennifer Aniston will play America's first female president in @Netflix's 'First Ladies,' with 'One Mississippi's' @TigNotaro starring as her wife https://t.co/N29rRdhOv6 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 18, 2018

The film follows America's first female president, the fictional Beverly Nicholson, and her wife, Kasey. "When they move into the White House, they'll prove that behind every great woman is another great woman", Netflix said in a statement.

The film is based on an original pitch by Notaro and her wife Stephanie Allynne, who will write the script together.

The two actors will also produce the project along with Allynne, Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Betsy Koc.

This movie expands Notaro’s relationship with Netflix, as her original comedy special Tig Notaro Happy to Be Here will debut on the streaming service on 22 May. Notaro is also set to direct Ellen DeGeneres’ upcoming Netflix original comedy special.

As for Aniston, the movie marks her second recent collaboration with the studio, having recently signed on to star opposite Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery. Aniston will also be seen next in the Anne Fletcher movie Dumplin’.

Updated Date: May 20, 2018 12:57 PM