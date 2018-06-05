You are here:

Jennifer Aniston to be maid of honour at Courteney Cox's upcoming wedding to Johnny McDaid

Jun,05 2018 16:05:44 IST

Actress Jennifer Aniston is to be her friend and actress Courteney Cox's maid of honour. Aniston is helping her Friends co-star organise her nuptials to Snow Patrol singer Johnny McDaid, reports mirror.co.uk.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. Image from Twitter/@Popdiarieslive

Cox will get married to McDaid in Derry, Northern Ireland, this year. A source said: "Courteney and Jennifer are thick as thieves and they have got even closer in recent months. Courteney wouldn't want to walk down the aisle without Jennifer by her side. They have a very strong friendship."

Aniston, 49, and Cox, 53, have been friends for more than two decades after they both starred in the worldwide hit comedy Friends.

Cox was chosen to be maid of honour when Aniston exchanged vows with actor Justin Theroux in 2015.

