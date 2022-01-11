Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon also serve as executive producers to The Morning Show

Apple TV+ has renewed The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for Season 3.

Directed by Mimi Leder and produced by the studio Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, season three will be showrunner and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt.

Apple TV+ also announced a new, multi-year overall deal with Stoudt for scripted television series. Kerry Ehrin, who developed The Morning Show and served as showrunner on the first and second seasons, will serve as a consultant on the third season, as well as continue developing new series for Apple TV+ under a previously announced overall deal.

No better way to start off a new year than announcing we will be back for another season! https://t.co/QUIj7bwmka — The Morning Show (@TheMorningShow) January 10, 2022

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two found The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the cast includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden, as well as new additions for season two Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian as Gayle Burns, a news producer; Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies.

“I’m excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show", said Stoudt. “The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative.”