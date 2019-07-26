Jeff Bridges set to star in FX's new drama series The Old Man; 69 year-old-actor will play Dan Chase

Actor Jeff Bridges is set to star in FX's new drama series The Old Man.

According to Variety, the show is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry. Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine are adapting the script from the book.

Bridges, 69, will portray Dan Chase, who went absconding from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

"Jeff Bridges is an iconic, extraordinary actor and to have him as the star of this series is an incredible moment for FX," said Nick Grad, co-president of original programming for FX Entertainment.

"Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine have delivered an amazing pilot script and Jeff is perfect for the role of Dan Chase," he added.

Bridges will also executive produce the show alongside Steinberg, Levine, Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz and David Schiff.

The Old Man, to be produced by Fox 21 Television Studios in collaboration with The Littlefield Company, will start production later this year.

