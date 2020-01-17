You are here:

Jeff Bezos meets Bollywood at event organised by Amazon Prime Video; Shah Rukh Khan, Zoya Akhtar in attendance

Amazon founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos on Thursday met Bollywood celebrities as part of his three-day visit to India.

Bezos had a chat with Shah Rukh Khan at an event in a suburban hotel, attended by the who's who of the Indian entertainment industry.

Khan took to Twitter to share a picture from the event, in which he was seen posing with Bezos and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Fun and learning evening with the Zordaar #Zoyaakhtar & the Zabardast @jeffbezos Thanx everyone at @PrimeVideoIN for arranging this. Aparna, Gaurav & Vijay Thx for ur kindness. @AmitAgarwal ur bow tie was a killer... pic.twitter.com/RQUi0854PZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 16, 2020

Bollywood stars and directors, including actress Vidya Balan and her producer-husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rajkummar Rao, Kamal Haasan, Ashutosh Gowariker and others attended the event. Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi even shared videos on Twitter, where SRK is seen teaching Bezos how to say the iconic dialogue, "Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin namumkin hai." Check out the videos here

According to film critic Anupama Chopra, in a fun moment from the chat, Shah Rukh Khan poured water for Bezos, who remarked Indian artists are very humble. To this, SRK responded, "Only because my last few films haven’t done well."

Fav moment of the chat was @iamsrk pouring water for @JeffBezos who remarked that Indian artists are so humble and @iamsrk replied - only because my last few films haven’t done well! Still the undisputed master of self-deprecating charm! https://t.co/HuiJl4nq0C — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) January 16, 2020

Bezos on Wednesday made a commitment to invest $ 1 billion in India over the next few years, calling this India's decade. However, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said Amazon has not done India a favour by committing to the investment.

(With agency inputs)

