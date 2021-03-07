Jeetendra, wife Shobha Kapoor receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Other Indian celebrities who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine include veteran actor-MP Hema Malini, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and actor Satish Shah.
Veteran actor Jeetendra and his wife, producer Shobha Kapoor have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, their son, actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor said.
Tusshar Kapoor shared the news on Instagram on late Saturday evening.
The Golmaal Again star shared a picture of his parents — Jeetendra, 78, and Shobha Kapoor, 75 — posing with their doctor.
According to Tusshars post, the couple received the vaccine.
The government, on 1 March, launched a nationwide drive of getting everyone above 60 years of age — and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities — vaccinated.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
