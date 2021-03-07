Entertainment

FP Staff March 07, 2021 16:58:05 IST
Jeetendra, wife Shobha Kapoor receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Veteran actor Jeetendra and his wife, producer Shobha Kapoor have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, their son, actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor said.

Tusshar Kapoor shared the news on Instagram on late Saturday evening.

The Golmaal Again star shared a picture of his parents — Jeetendra, 78, and Shobha Kapoor, 75 — posing with their doctor.

According to Tusshars post, the couple received the  vaccine.

Apart from the Kapoors, other Indian celebrities who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine include veteran actor-MP Hema Malini, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and actor Satish Shah.

The government, on 1 March, launched a nationwide drive of getting everyone above 60 years of age — and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities — vaccinated.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: March 07, 2021 16:58:05 IST

