Netflix has approved 10 episodes of the yet-untitled series

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most successful and popular basketball teams in the world. Loved by Hollywood stars, the Lakers has featured NBA greats such as Magic Johnson, Kareem Adul-Jabbar and LeBron James. Now, streaming giant Netflix has approved 10 episodes of a workplace comedy inspired by the LA Lakers.

The untitled series is inspired by the personal and professional family owners and front office team, who run one of the most iconic franchises in sports.

Team president of the Lakers Jeanie Buss and executive director Linda Rambis are producing the show alongside Mindy Kaling, while Modern Family's Elaine Ko will serve as showrunner for the 17-time NBA champs.

Elaine Ko was highly appreciated for her hit ABC sitcom Modern Family, for which she was the writer and executive producer too. Other than Modern Family, her writing credits include Family Guy and Do Not Disturb.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix describes the series as a drama following the team’s historic 1980s squad known as ‘Showtime’. The half-hour series will focus on family, friendship and business. In the series, the fictional team governor Eliza Reed will navigate NBA ownership and family drama with her best friend by her side.

It begins with the late Jerry Buss buying the team in 1979. It also includes interviews with more than 35 members of the organization.

Actress-turned-writer Kaling is the executive producer under her Kaling International banner. With this sitcom, she will expand her professional relationship with Netflix, as she recently co-created the teen drama Never Have I Ever. She is also the showrunner and executive producer of the series.

Reports suggest that HBO had come up with a plan about the series on Showtime-era Lakers of the 1980s back in 2019. Since then, the makers of the show have so far assembled an all-star cast that includes John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Bo Burnham as Larry Bird, and Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss.