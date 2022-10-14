The entertainment industry as a whole is a huge market that comprises many examples that leave behind many lessons to keep an eye on. Such an example was witnessed with the biggest flop of the year like Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh, which neither made any noise at the box office nor excited the audience to come to the theatre. While everyone looks forward to the performance of a film in the changing scenarios of the box office, the success, and failure of the film are outshot but how the voices are silent on the performance of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, is a big question.

The struggle of the film was clear since the beginning having faced multiple changes in its release dates, Jayeshbhai Jordaar was released in the theaters with the hope to justify its postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic but set the example of its failure from the very next day itself. This was the film that no one is talking about but the truth is, it wasn’t even able to register the audience about its release while its existence in the market is far-fetched thought.

Individually, Jayeshbhai Jordaar was a film that introduced low-shaded humor, and unnecessary and fake limelight that tried hard to save the film but failed drastically. Whom to be blamed? The changing scenarios at or the non-shining stardom of Ranveer Singh which failed to bring the audience to the theater.

The struggle doesn’t stop here 83, the film which was the most talked about and had the highest expectations, just couldn’t please the audience despite the constant efforts and struggle by the team. 83 couldn’t even come close to what it has spent on. Although still the efforts to make it the best film ever are still on.

