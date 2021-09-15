Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, produced by Suriya, will also release on the platform a day later on 24 September.

Malayalam suspense film Sunny, starring Jayasurya, is set to have its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video India on 23 September.

The film is produced by Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya under the banner of Dreams N Beyond. Sankar has also written and directed the Amazon Original Movie. Sunny, which is the duo's eight collaboration, marks Jayasurya's 100th film as an actor.

According to the makers, the story focuses on a musician named Sunny (played by Jayasurya), who has lost everything that he earned in his life — his love, money, and best friend. "Shattered and hopeless, he smuggles himself back from Dubai to Kerala in the midst of a global pandemic, and shuts himself from society. Deeply stuck in an emotional turmoil, and while killing himself softly and slowly, Sunny befriends a couple of curious strangers over the course of seven days, who change his perspective," the synopsis reads.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said Sunny is a film that offers an "assortment of simple human emotions." "We are glad to collaborate with Dreams N Beyond to present this powerful film that will be a wonderful addition to our Malayalam library of content. We are sure that Sunny, which also happens to be Jayasurya's 100th film, will win over audiences all across the globe," Subramaniam said in a statement.

Jayasurya said he is thrilled the movie will reach a global audience with its premiere on the streaming platform. "Sunny is a riveting story of a musician who finds himself in an emotional crisis, and how a sudden turn of events and interactions with complete strangers help him rekindle hope and joy. This is my 100th film as an actor, and I couldn't be more humbled to play yet another striking character. I have had a prolific partnership with Ranjith throughout, and this one is truly special," the actor, whose film Sufiyum Sujatayum, also released on Amazon Prime Video India last year, said.

Sankar said Sunny focuses on a single character, and he is happy to have an actor like Jayasurya headline the film. "The film is replete with human emotions that we have carefully woven into the script, which the audiences will relate to. I am hopeful that viewers will appreciate our film, and I am really looking forward to its premiere on Amazon Prime Video, which will help us showcase our work to a global audience," Sankar said.

Tamil film Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum (RARA), produced by South star Suriya, is also set to release on Amazon Prime Video India a day later on 24 September, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The movie is the first project from the four-film deal between Amazon Prime Video India and Suriya's 2D Entertainment.

Directed by Arisil Moorthy, the film features an ensemble cast of Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam, and Vadivel Murugan.

According to the streamer, the film is a social satire, themed around a village and its oddities offering a heady mix of humour and drama replete with human emotions.

The story follows Kunnimuthu, a 35-year-old farmer and his wife Veerayi, who lose their bulls, Karuppan and Vellaiyan. Out of despair, Kunnimuthu sets out in search for the missing cattle. "What ensues is a quest with multiple twists and turns in a setting where there’s an interesting interplay of the local politicians and police administration," the synopsis reads.

Suriya, Founder of 2D Entertainment, said the film is a slice-of-life satire, "replete with simple human emotions and quirky instances that are sure to strike a chord." "We are happy to have joined forces with Amazon Prime Video for this ambitious project," the actor said.

Subramaniam said Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum aligned with the streamer's attempt to bring diverse stories. "Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum is a heartfelt story of simple human emotions peppered with humour around multiple situations, which will surely find connection amongst the masses. I’m looking forward to the first offering of our recently announced collaboration with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment," Subramaniam said.

Director Moorthy said the cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring to life a "heartfelt" story. "I am excited for its premiere on Amazon Prime Video, which will help us take the film to an international audience at once. I can’t wait to see the reactions of viewers, and hope they will enjoy watching it as much as we had fun creating it," Moorthy said.

The film is produced by Suriya, and co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian.

With inputs from Press Trust of India.