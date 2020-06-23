Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari's Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum to premiere on 3 July on Amazon Prime Video

Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Sufiyum Sujatayum will have its world premiere on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from 3 July.

The musical love story, Sufiyum Sujatayum, is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas. The Malayalam film is produced under Vijay Babu's Friday Film House banner.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari revealed on Instagram that Sufiyum Sujatayum is the first-ever Malayalam film to release directly on an OTT platform.

According to a report by Press Trust of India, Sufiyum Sujatayum marks Aditi's return to the Malayalam film industry after 14 years following her debut in cinema with Prajapathi where the actress had shared screen space with Mammootty.

Vijay Babu also took to Instagram to share the release of Sufiyum Sujatam. He wrote, "Proud to announce the launch of marketing activities and the release date of “Sufiyum Sujatayum", the first ever Malayalam movie to release through OTT. The movie will be released amazon prime @primevideoin from July 3rd 2020. Stay tuned for more updates..."

As per a report by The Indian Express, both Vijay Babu and Jayasurya have collaborated for a number of films in the past. The Aadu franchise is a successful venture of the two.

A report by Koimoi mentions that Sufiyum Sujatayum is shot by cinematographer Anu Moothedath and edited by Deepu Joseph. Composer M Jayachandran has given the film's score while lyrics have been penned by Hari Narayan.

Sufiyum Sujatayum is executive produced by Vinay Babu.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2020 11:52:36 IST

