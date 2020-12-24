Jayam Ravi's Bhoomi skips theatrical release to directly premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Pongal 2021

Directed by Lakshman, Bhoomi also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Sakshi Dwivedi, Ronit Roy, Saranya Ponvannan in pivotal roles.

Jayam Ravi's 25th project Bhoomi will be releasing on Pongal 2021. The actor took to Twitter to reveal that the film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

The actor also shared a poster from his upcoming film where he is seen sporting a bearded look. It shows that the actor is being stopped by police personnel as he heads to agitate for a cause.

Check out the announcement here

Along with the poster, Ravi also shared a note saying that Bhoomi joins the list of films released in the "times of COVID." The actor said that the film is close to his heart. The actor adds that he was looking forward to watch Bhoomi with his fans in theatres. "This time, I feel blessed to celebrate the festivities with a beautiful movie in your homes."

The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will now be released on the OTT platform.

Bhoomi is directed by Lakshman and will also star Nidhhi Agerwal, Sakshi Dwivedi, Ronit Roy, Saranya Ponvannan in pivotal roles.

The first look poster of Bhoomi was released in November last year. From the poster, it appears that Ravi will be playing the role of a farmer in the film and will lead a revolt on behalf of his fellow farmers.

Lakshman had earlier said that Bhoomi will be quite different from typical farmers' issue-based films.