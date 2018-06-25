Jayam Ravi on Tik Tik Tik: Although physically demanding, the outcome was extremely satisfactory

Following the decent box-office performances of Bogan and Vanamagan in 2017, Jayam Ravi's first release of 2018 Tik Tik Tik has hit screens on 22 June. The film is billed as India's first space thriller and marks his second consecutive collaboration with director Shakti Rajan after the 2016 film Miruthan, which was promoted as Kollywood's first Zombie thriller.

Ravi has been one of the very few contemporary actors in Tamil cinema who keep experimenting with the choice of scripts. "The trust in our audiences is the prime reason for artists like me trying different scripts. The last few years have seen an increase in the reception of content-based films. People now are seeing cinema as more than a mere entertainment medium. Even if an attempt fails, people back us for the genuine effort we have invested. Ever since I started being active on social media, I get kind words and support from my fans too," said Ravi in a group interaction.

Ravi said Tik Tik Tik would be an accessible film for Tamil moviegoers. "These days audiences are highly alert, and they spot any logical flaws in the snap of a finger. Shakti sir has done excellent research for this film, and there was a lot of brainstorming. We used to make fun of him and say if the shoot has extended for some more time, he would have become a scientist. To make the space terms and concepts accessible to the general audience, we used the comical track so there will not be any gap. Tik Tik Tik will not be an alien concept for the audience," he said.

Talking about the intricacies of working in a space film, Ravi said, "As per the story, some characters have no experience or knowledge about space. So we have montages where we will be trained for the space life, and we had specific tests like agility test, spin tests for endurance in zero gravity environment, cliff-hanging for strength."

Ravi's eight-year-old son Aarav is making his debut as an actor in the film. He plays the role of Ravi's son in the movie, and the father-son bonding plays a vital role in the script. "Aarav used to come to my shooting spots on and off. Director Shakti is the one who asked me first to cast Aarav in this character. When I asked him, he took that very sportive and agreed at once. Aarthi (Ravi's wife) was concerned about his academics, so we shot his portions on the weekends. When I saw him perform on the sets, I was quite stunned. I didn't want to give any inputs and spoil the fun he is having by learning everything all alone," he said.

Ravi says Shakti is a person who is on the quest of achieving something remarkable in cinema. "And I too am a person with a similar pursuit. So when like-minded people meet certain things will click. And that's how we made Miruthan. We felt that Miruthan didn't pull kids towards theatres because of the horror element. And Tik Tik Tik will be a family-friendly movie. He has incredible execution abilities. There was no single CG person on the sets. He had in his mind what parts of the film are going to be done by the VFX team. The objects that the characters come into physical contact with are all made by the art department and those that are not are only done by the VFX team," he explained.

Ravi also heaped praise on Nivetha Pethuraj for her endurance level. "To endure things that some other actress would give a second thought for definitely deserves respect. Nivetha never gave in to the hardships, even when she had an injury. She was ready to go for one more. She has delivered a terrific performance," he added.

On a concluding note, Ravi said, "Tik Tik Tik will be an important milestone in Tamil cinema. It will satisfy all kinds of audiences. Although it was a physically demanding film to work, the outcome was extremely satisfactory for the entire team."

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 08:39 AM