Jayalalithaa's life story finds a place in Ramya Krishnan's Queen before Kangana Ranauat's Thalaivi; see first look

Ahead of its trailer release, the first look of Ramya Krishnan from her upcoming biopic web series Queen on J Jayalalithaa, actor and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, was shared on Tuesday. Queen is jointly being directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan.

The still features Krishnan sporting a red bindi and a white sari with the ADMK tricolour border. She stands tall, and seems determined with a stern expression on her face.

The trailer will be released on Thursday, which marks Jayalalithaa's death anniversary.

Check out the poster here

According to Hindustan Times, the show will categorie Jayalalithaa’s life into three segments. It will focus on her life as a school-going girl, a teenager, and the phase in which she joined politics, taking over MG Ramachandran’s place after his demise.

The first season of web series Queen will have 11 episodes, and is all set to premiere on MX Player. Written by Reshma Ghatala, the series will stream in Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, and Hindi.

It was previously reported Menon plans to cover the life story of Jayalalithaa through 30 episodes. Based on the reception of the first season, the consecutive seasons will be planned. So far, many Tamil web series were criticised for the below par production values but Gautham clearly told his producers, reportedly, he will not compromise with the quality. Gautham also reportedly got several unknown stories on Jayalalithaa through her close friends and associates. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Meanwhile, director Vijay is already making a biopic on Jayalalithaa, titled Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead. Priyadhaarshini is also working on a feature film based on the life story Tamil Nadu politician with Nithya Menen, which is titled The Iron Lady.

The release date of Queen is yet to be announced. However, it is slated to premiere sometime in December.

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2019 10:32:12 IST