Fans are quite aware of the blunt and stern reactions from veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan upon being clicked by the paparazzi. Whether that be her own pictures or paparazzi chasing her family members, Jaya Bachchan spares no one and has lashed out at people multiple times for trying to forcibly get photos. Notably, this was again witnessed when Jaya got really angry at some fans who were trying to click selfies with her son Abhishek Bachchan. It was during the mother-son duo’s visit to Bhopal for Durga Puja celebrations at the Kali Bari temple when several excited and eager fans approached them and further tried to take pictures with them.

While Abhishek was seen maintaining his calm and further also obliged to some of the fans’ requests, mother Jaya Bachchan started shouting frantically and further schooled the people for mobbing Abhishek for pictures. Videos of the incident have also gone viral on social media where Jaya can be seen losing her temper at fans as she continuously yelled at them asking them to show some decency and stop crowding.

Watch the video:



She can be heard shouting angrily and saying, “Kya kar rahe hai? Mana kiya, thoda to lihaj kariye. Bhopal ke logon mei kuch to lihaj hoga (What are you doing? We said no. Have some decency. Do the people of Bhopal have some decency)?”

The now-viral video has also invited divided reactions from people. While some slammed the veteran actress for her rude behavior with the fans, some also supported her further criticising the crowd. It is pertinent to note that Jaya is a native of Bhopal and often visits her hometown.

Jaya Bachchan’s media encounters

Time and again, the veteran actress has repeatedly expressed her unwillingness towards getting clicked on unofficial visits. Recently, during her visit to her daughter’s birthday party, Jaya was seen giving angry reactions to the paparazzi on being clicked.

In one more encounter back in 2014, the actress-turned-politicians lashed out at a journalist for taking her pictures at an event.

