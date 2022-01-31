Jay Shewakramani hints at another collaboration with Saif Ali Khan as Jawaani Jaaneman clocks 2
Backed by Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani Jawaani Jaaneman starred the actor and Tabu and launched Alaya F. On the film clocking two years, the celebrated producer hinted towards another collaboration with Saif Ali Khan.
Over the years, Jay Shewakramani has earned a repute for making entertaining and deeply-engaging dramas. One such film that became a massive hit among the audience was Jawaani Jaaneman. Two years ago, released today, the movie won hearts with light humour and a new take on human relationships.
While sharing his excitement, Jay Shewakramani said, "Jawaani Jaaneman is close to my heart. The day I read the story, I knew I had to make it. We had a great time shooting the film."
"Saif and I love London. We had always wanted to collaborate on a film based in the city. Jawaani Jaaneman came as a perfect opportunity to do the same. In fact, we are also in the talks of another film that will be set against the London backdrop as well. We will announce the same soon," he further added.
Well, we are super soaked to watch Jay Shewakramani and Saif Ali Khan come together for a project! Meanwhile, the producer is gearing up for the much-awaited film Freddy, starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is a romantic thriller.
