Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij become parents to a baby girl: 'The future has arrived'

Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have become parents to a baby girl. Mahhi and Jay, who married in 2010, shared the news of the arrival of their first child with fans via social media.

Taking to Instagram, Jay posted an adorable picture of him kissing the tiny toes of his newborn. The post read, "The future just arrived, a brand new baby here to play."

Check out Bhanushali's post here

Overwhelmed Maahi also posted a heartfelt note for her baby.

Jay shared the news in a statement, as quoted by The Indian Express, “I prayed for a baby girl to bless our family and it is like a dream come true for me today. Words are not enough to express my gratitude towards god, and I feel fortunate to become a father of a healthy baby girl. Mahi and I are thankful to her for choosing us as her parents, and we promise to protect her with our lives.”

The actor, who is currently hosting singing reality show Superstar Singer, had earlier said, "No relationship in the world can match the sanity of a father-daughter relationship, and I wish that when my wife gives birth to a baby, she is a baby girl."

In 2017, Mahhi and Jay had adopted their house help’s two children. The couple had then announced that they would take care of the kids’ education and upbringing.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2019 14:48:12 IST