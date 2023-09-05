‘Jawan‘ writer Sumit Arora is gearing up for the juggernaut. In an interview with PTI, he said, “It was the most enjoyable project. You have to keep in mind that the lines will be delivered by Mr Shah Rukh Khan so you have to keep lines that will justify his stardom and stature, his personality and character.”

He added, “I had met Atlee when he was thinking of making his first Hindi film. At that point, the idea was to work together, there was no story then. When he had the draft of the screenplay ready, he reached out to me. Nobody makes mass films like he does. I was happy to be part of this journey with him.”

With just two days left for the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film, Jawan, the actor is busy praying for its success at India’s most revered places. In the latest, King Khan flew to Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati in the wee hours of Tuesday. He was spotted alongside daughter Suhana Khan and Jawan co-star Nayanthara. In addition, the Tamil star’s husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, was also seen with them. The temple video has gained immense traction online.

Several users commented on the post:

“Jawan will be the blockbuster of the decade in highest ever revenue collection,” commented a user.

Another user named it “Jawan ka promotion from Tirupati.”

“King of hearts,” said a user.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Tirupati video

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted wearing a cream mundu outfit with a short kurta and a stole with a golden border. Bollywood’s Baadshah gave flying kisses to the devotees outside the temple and expressed his gratitude with folded hands.

He was joined by Suhana Khan who was dressed in a white salwar kameez as she held her father’s hand. At the same time, Tamil stars Nayanthara and Vignesh were also dressed in white outfits for the temple visit.