The recent #AskSRK session took Shah Rukh Khan’s fans by surprise as the superstar revealed a glimpse of the next song from his highly anticipated film, Jawan. Building up the anticipation, the makers then released additional glimpses of the third song through a teaser, leaving the audience eagerly waiting for its release. Finally, the wait is over as the ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya‘ song is here and ready to make the nation groove.

The ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya‘ song has certainly lived up to its promise of delivering a heart-thumping party number. With its recent release, it has cast a spell on us, captivating us with SRK’s magical charm and infectious energy. This trendsetter dance moves in the song are simply irresistible, making us want to hit the dance floor. Furthermore, the song has been released in three different languages, ensuring that the party vibes are kept intact.

In its Hindi version, “Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya” is composed by the prolific Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics penned by the very popular lyricist Kumaar, who has a string of latest hits to his credit. The talented trio of Anirudh Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani, and Shilpa Rao have lent their voices to this mesmerizing song, beautifully choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.The Telugu version, also titled “Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya,” features Anirudh Ravichander’s composition, with lyrics penned by the acclaimed Oscar winning lyricist, Chandrabose. Sreerama Chandra, Rakshita Suresh, and Anirudh Ravichander have added their vocals to this energetic party number, choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

This is not chaiya chaiya.

This is #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya.

This is a Jawan’s tha tha thaiya.

Thx @VishalDadlani, @shilparao11, @anirudhofficial, @kumaarofficial @VMVMVMVMVM There are so many stories behind this song….but stories are for the 31st when the trailer comes… pic.twitter.com/YKsEhGd0JI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 29, 2023

Furthermore, the Tamil version, named “Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya,” is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics penned by the very popular lyricist Vivek, who has a string of latest hits to his credit. Anirudh Ravichander, Sreerama Chandra, and Rakshita Suresh have lent their charming voices to this song, which is beautifully choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.