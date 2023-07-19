Shah Rukh Khan has surprised his fans by grooving on the popular retro song Beqarar Karke, the steps capture the menacing energy of his character in the most brilliant way, adding an intriguing layer to the scene.

According to a source, “It was Shah Rukh Khan himself who conceived the idea of introducing dance steps in this particular sequence with “Beqarar Karke” playing in the background. He took it upon himself to choreograph the steps, which completely transformed the scene and made it much more captivating.”

The improvised dance moves devised by Shah Rukh Khan have become a favourite among audiences, with the steps going viral on social media and have generated memes across the internet.

Shah Rukh Khan, the epitome of versatility, has once again surprised his fans, the superstar not only showcases his acting prowess but also displays his dance skills by choreographing his own steps in a captivating sequence.

The action-packed prevue has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience. Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the Jawan prevue showcases stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more. Every frame of the prevue is attention-grabbing and offers a glimpse into the world of Jawan.

While SRK dropped a surprise for his fans by unveiling the poster of ‘Jawan’ during the #AskSRK session today, he also spilled some beans on the mind-blowing action sequences choreographed by the Hollywood action choreographer Spiro Razatos in the film. Spiro is a stuntman, stunt coordinator and director who has performed stunts in ‘Star Trek’ series.

Responding to a fan’s query of his favourite action scene from ‘Jawan’, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned, “The one with the trucks executed by Spiro is very good I think. But that’s my personal choice u may like some other. #Jawan”. Now, this has certainly piqued huge curiosity amongst the ardent fans and movie buffs! The superstar’s various appearances in the action-packed prevue of ‘Jawan’ has generated never seen before buzz.