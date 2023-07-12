The action thriller film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is highly anticipated this year. The recently unveiled prevue has created a sensation nationwide, surpassing all previous records with an astonishing 112 million views across all platforms within just 24 hours. Audiences, celebrities, and fans are praising the preview for its action-packed scenes, Shah Rukh Khan’s different looks, captivating dialogues, and thrilling background music.

The director of the film, Atlee shared the prevue of Jawan on his social media and wrote this about directing the star- “From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of. Thank you so much. This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way. Your passion towards cinema and the amount of hard work you’ve put in, which I witnessed closely in the last 3 years are inspiring and riveting…”

He added, “Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai Sir. Love you sir. Thanking you once again for this great opportunity on behalf of the entire team. God is very kind to me!! Thank you everyone.”

The King Khan wrote- “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all.”

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sanya Malhotra is a Pan-India film that will release in cinemas on 7th September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.