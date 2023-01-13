Ever since the announcement of Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback with Pathaan has been made, fans are waiting with open arms to welcome it on the big screen. With such desperation, it was expected that Pathaan’s trailer would go crazy viral. Well, calling it viral is an understatement, when in reality Pathan’s trailer took the internet by storm. Released on 10 January, the makers gave everyone a glimpse at what to expect from SRK’s upcoming release. Expectedly, a legion of fans was quick to shower their love on the trailer, as it clocked a million views in just 19 minutes of its release. Apart from the fans, several celebrities lauded the same while taking it to their social media handles. Now, the filmmaker of SRK’s upcoming film Jawan, Atlee also took to the internet to laud the superstar’s performance. Calling SRK the “king of mass,” Atlee said that he is ecstatic to see the Pathaan actor in this power-packed action avatar.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Atlee even congratulated Pathaan filmmaker Siddharth Anand, producer Aditya Chopra and SRK’s co-star Deepika Padukone, as they are coming with a “stunning pure action entertainer.” While sharing the trailer, Atlee tweeted, “Wowww!!!! Stunning pure action entertainer Pathan is gonna be Shah Rukh Khan. You are a king of mass sir. Feeling happy and proud to see you in this avatar sir kudos to Siddharth Anand sir and Aditya Chopra sir, Deepika Padukone. Kudos to the entire team, Pathaan.”

Now, SRK acknowledged his Jawan director’s appreciation. Re-sharing Atlee’s tweet, SRK called him back the “king of mass,” and said that for him it means a lot that he liked the trailer. SRK wrote, “Thank you, sir. You being the king of mass…if you liked it, it means a lot. My love to you.”

Thank u sir. U being the king of mass…if u liked it, it means a lot. My love to u. https://t.co/8ZkcuDWGL0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 11, 2023



Talking about Pathaan, apart from SRK and Deepika, the hotly anticipated film also features John Abraham. It is the first time that SRK will be sharing screen space with John. Moreover, the recently released trailer revealed that Pathaan also has Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles. It is also said that Salman Khan will have a cameo role in the movie, wherein the superstar will be reprising his role as Avinash Singh Rathore aka ‘Tiger’ ahead of the release of Tiger 3. The adrenaline-pumping movie is set to hit the theatres on 25 January, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

After Pathaan, SRK will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, which is expected to release in June 2023. Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in important roles. Other than this, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which is expected to release around December and features Taapsee Pannu.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.