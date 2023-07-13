After delivering an all-time blockbuster with Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is set to take the box office by storm with his upcoming pan-India biggie Jawan. The prevue of the action-thriller garnered tremendous response across the globe on social media.

The big-budget film marks the Bollywood debut of Kollywood star Nayanthara and while fans are excitedly waiting to witness her towering presence, it seems that the actress’ husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has just given away a major spoiler about the movie.

Yes sir being very careful but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie , that she has learnt from the king of romance , so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream Debut with YOU #SRK… https://t.co/hqOSBI3YUF — VigneshShivan (@VigneshShivN) July 12, 2023

Giving a huge shout-out to his wife and Jawan on social media and wrote, “How can you not be proud of @atlee47 when he comes up with a banger with his Bollywood debut! Looks international! So much efforts, patience and hard work! A big hug, hatss off!”

He added, “Congrats to #Nayanthara lookin (hot face emoji) dream debut with the King @iamsrk for my Thangam & my king @anirudhofficial killin it sooo well here! Kudos to

@actorvijaysethupathi sir (red heart emoji) @redchillies.color @livingstonruben #VishnuDop @kunalrajan.”

Lead actor SRK was quick to reply to Vignesh’s shout-out as he tweeted, “@VigneshShivN thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome…but oh who am I telling this…you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!!”

Hinting at the romantic sequence between Nayanthara and SRK, Vignesh replied, “soooo kind of you sir Yes sir being very careful but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie , that she has learnt from the king of romance, so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream Debut with YOU #SRK the #KingofHearts #Badshaah #Jawan @Atlee_dir gonna be a massive global #Blockbuster”