Jawan box office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer crushes Pathaan to become the biggest Bollywood opener of all time
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is directed by Atlee of Theri, Mersal and Bigil fame
After long anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan’s pan-India biggie Jawan hit the screens on Thursday and as expected it has shattered all the records on its opening day at the box office. As per the early estimates, the massy-actioner has collected around Rs 70 crore and emerged as the biggest Bollywood opener of all time beating Pathaan (Rs 57 crore) by a huge margin.
The film has benefitted from the Janmashtami holiday and is expected to continue its momentum in its extended opening weekend of four days. It will enter the Rs 100 crore club today and is soon expected to cross the Rs 300 crore and Rs 400 crore benchmark at the ticket windows.
Jawan marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Atlee, who has delivered Tamil blockbusters like Theri, Bigil and Mersal (all featuring Thalapathy Vijay). Also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Deepika Padukone (in a cameo), the music of the film is composed by Anirudh. It is produced under the banner of SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.
Talking about the review, Firstpost gave the film 4 stars and wrote, “Atlee, known to be a massy director, gives the audiences exactly what they want. He and also our favourite SRK knows exactly how to get the audiences back to the theatres. They provide what the audience demands, which is a true masala potboiler with a hidden meaning. I won’t say this was SRK’s best performance, Pathaan was undoubtedly better. But the finesse with which he carries his age is remarkable. Again, this is different too as he is portraying multiple characters.”
