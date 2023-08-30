Entertainment

Jawan Audio Launch: Stage is set for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s grand pre-release event in Chennai

Shah Rukh Khan along with the director Atlee is all set to take over Chennai with their visit to Sai Ram Engineering College at 3 PM today for the pre-release event of Jawan

FP Staff Last Updated:August 30, 2023 11:12:43 IST
Shah Rukh Khan dazzled the audience by releasing the hardcore party number ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya‘ song from his highly anticipated film Jawan. While this has indeed piqued the audience’s excitement a notch higher, the superstar along with the director Atlee is all set to take over Chennai with their visit to Sai Ram Engineering College at 3 PM today for the pre-release event of Jawan.

SRK has himself made this grand announcement on his social media and wrote –

“Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans – girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready… I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards.”

Director Atlee is equally excited to visit Chennai and spread the fever of Jawan. Expressing his exhilaration on social media, the director wrote –

“Can’t wait for this
See you all tommmmmmm
#jawan pre release event tomm 3 pm at Sai ram engineering college chennai”

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Published on: August 30, 2023 11:12:43 IST

