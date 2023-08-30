Jawan Audio Launch: Stage is set for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s grand pre-release event in Chennai
Shah Rukh Khan along with the director Atlee is all set to take over Chennai with their visit to Sai Ram Engineering College at 3 PM today for the pre-release event of Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan dazzled the audience by releasing the hardcore party number ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya‘ song from his highly anticipated film Jawan. While this has indeed piqued the audience’s excitement a notch higher, the superstar along with the director Atlee is all set to take over Chennai with their visit to Sai Ram Engineering College at 3 PM today for the pre-release event of Jawan.
This is not chaiya chaiya.
This is #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya.
This is a Jawan’s tha tha thaiya.
Thx @VishalDadlani, @shilparao11, @anirudhofficial, @kumaarofficial @VMVMVMVMVM
There are so many stories behind this song….but stories are for the 31st when the trailer comes… pic.twitter.com/YKsEhGd0JI
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 29, 2023
Related Articles
SRK has himself made this grand announcement on his social media and wrote –
“Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans – girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready… I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards.”
Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans – girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready… I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards. pic.twitter.com/1VjoX2xhNE
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 29, 2023
Director Atlee is equally excited to visit Chennai and spread the fever of Jawan. Expressing his exhilaration on social media, the director wrote –
“Can’t wait for this
See you all tommmmmmm
#jawan pre release event tomm 3 pm at Sai ram engineering college chennai”
Can’t wait for this
See you all tommmmmmm#jawan pre release event tomm 3 pm at Sai ram engineering college chennai pic.twitter.com/V2zxtxaOYn
— atlee (@Atlee_dir) August 29, 2023
Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
also read
Will Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan bring a storm at the box office | Explained
Will SRK’s Jawan be a well-studded goose bump-worthy ride?
When Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol said he didn’t enjoy working with SRK & Anil Kapoor: 'I know what they’re capable of...'
Sunny Deol shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapor in Darr and Joshilaay
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' enters the 300-crore club in 8 days, likely to challenge Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'
The lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' were around Rs 512 crore at the box-office. Sunny Deol's blockbuster is expected to come close or even march ahead