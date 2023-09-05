Jawan Advance Bookings: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer sells 7 lakh tickets for Day 1, yet to cross 'Baahubali 2'
With less than two days left for Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan’s release, the action-packed film’s advance bookings have sent fans and audiences into a frenzy. As per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the first day advance bookings for Atlee’s Bollywood debut venture are set to make an unprecedented record for a Hindi movie.
Based on the statistics shared by film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan on X, more than 7 lakh tickets have so far been sold till today, leaving behind the Rs 20-crore gross mark across all theatres in India. As per the information, ‘National Multiplex alone sold 3 lakh plus tickets for opening day’. The film is eyeing to become SRK’s second Rs 100 crore opener this year after Pathaan.
However, the action-packed film is much behind Baahubali 2 in terms of first day advance collections.
BREAKING: #Jawan Day 1 Advance Sales
SOLD 7 lac tickets & CROSSES ₹20 cr gross mark across all theatres in India. National Multiplexes alone sells 3 lac plus tickets for the opening day.
||#ShahRukhKhan| #2DaysToJawan||
National Multiplexes
PVR – 1,51,278
INOX -… pic.twitter.com/M7Mhapboh2
— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 5, 2023
In yet another post on X, Vijayabalan compared other movies to Jawan’s increasingly advanced collections.
Top 10 Day 1 Advance at National Multiplexes#Baahubali2 – 6,50,000#Pathaan – 5,56,000#KGFChapter2 – 5,15,000#War – 4,10,000#ThugsOfHindostan – 3,46,000#PremRatanDhanPayo – 3,40,000#Bharat – 3,16,000#Sultan – 3,10,000#Dangal – 3,05,000#Brahmastra – 3,02,000#Jawan Day… pic.twitter.com/HUsPxg0cgX
— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 4, 2023
The movies compared included Baahubali 2, Pathaan, KGF Chapter 2, War, Thugs Of, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bharat, Sultan, Dangal and Brahmastra.
Interestingly, Jawan is close to beating Shah Rukh Khan’s another hit released in January this year, Pathaan. Business Analyst Taran Adarsh posted an updated collection list a few hours ago. Based on the list, Jawan’s advance booking status stood at 3,03,000.
#Jawan ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS
NOTE: Tickets sold for *Thu* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS… Update: Tue, 10.45 am
⭐️ #PVR + #INOX: 250,000
⭐️ #Cinepolis: 53,000
⭐️ Total: 303,000 tickets sold 🔥🔥🔥#SRK #Nayanthara #VijaySethupathi #DeepikaPadukone #JawanAdvanceBooking
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2023
Adarsh also conducted a fun poll asking if SRK’s Jawan could surpass Day 1 business of Pathaan, which stands at Rs 55 crore, and emerge as the biggest opener in India.
Almost 76 per cent of the audience agreed that it is possible.
Take a look:
#Poll: Will #Jawan surpass *Day 1* biz of #Pathaan [₹ 55 cr] and emerge the BIGGEST OPENER in #India?#Hindi films. Nett BOC. #India biz. #SRKvsSRK
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2023
Jawan’s trailer launch
Jawan is slated for release on 7 September in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. While the film’s plot is under wraps, the much-anticipated trailer, which was released in Dubai on 31 August, has whetted fans’ appetites. The 2 minute 45 second-trailer shows the Pathaan star in a dual role. Based on the storyline, SRK’s character hijacks a metro with a six-women squad. Lady Superstar Nayanthara, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with this film, will play a police officer.
Directed by Atlee, Jawan features Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will appear in a cameo.
Earlier today, King Khan flew to Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati to pray for the film’s success. He was spotted alongside daughter Suhana Khan and co-star Nayanthara.
