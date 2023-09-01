The advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan have commenced and the early trends suggest it’s all set to take a historic opening at the box-office on September 7. Film and trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted- “#JawanAdvanceBooking are on a FIRE. Off to a splendid start after #JawanTrailer. SOLD 20.26K tickets in the last one hour from book my show portal in India.#Jawan is all set to become the 2nd 100-crore opener for #ShahRukhKhan after #Pathaan. That will make it the FIRST ever actor to achieve the feat in Bollywood history.”

BookMyShow has opened the gates for advanced bookings for the Atlee film’s Hindi release in some Mumbai-based theatres. The theatres booked for early bird reservations are PVR: Infinity, Malad, PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel and PVR Luxe: Lower Parel. While the shows are available in both 2D and IMAX 2D, the latter is available only in PVR ICON Lower Parel.

The Jawan star was at Chennai’s Sri Sairam Engineering College on 30 August for the film’s audio launch alongside the movie’s cast and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. He will be heading to Dubai today for the trailer launch at the city’s skyscraper, Burj Khalifa.

When to watch Jawan

BookMyShow allows people to pre-book any Jawan show between September 7 (Thursday) and September 10 (Sunday). Since the release date has been set to 7 September, the film will enjoy a long opening weekend, keeping in mind the Janmashtami festival, which is celebrated with pomp and show in Mumbai. Till now, over 3.6 lakh people have shown interest in catching the film as shown on the BookMyShow website.

Based on the available information, Jawan’s earliest show in Mumbai is scheduled for 7:45 am at PVR Infinity, Malad. There will be shows taking place throughout the day, with the last show slated for 11:40 pm at PVR ICON, Lower Parel. The IMAX shows are also available throughout the day.

Ticket prices

Morning IMAX shows, from 8 am to 11:45 am, cost Rs 400 to Rs 1200. The IMAX shows scheduled for late hours would cost approximately Rs 700 to Rs 1850. Morning 2D shows vary from Rs 220 to Rs 750 in both theatres. Likewise, the prices range from Rs 300 to Rs 1850 for the later 2D shows.

However, no clarity has been provided on when advance bookings will start in the rest of Mumbai barring the earlier mentioned two theatres. Likewise in other cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi among others, and in other languages, Tamil and Telugu.

Jawan’s star cast involves Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and Ridhi Dogra alongside SRK. Directed by Atlee and produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the action thriller also features Deepika Padukone in a cameo.