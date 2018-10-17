Javier Bardem on Vicky Cristina Barcelona director Woody Allen: 'He's a genius; I would work with him tomorrow'

Despite recent backlash from many actors concerned about Woody Allen's sexual misconduct allegations, Javier Bardem has voiced his support for the ace filmmaker. He said that he would readily work with the Oscar-winning director even at a day's notice at a masterclass during the Lumière Film Festival on 15 October, Monday, Variety informed.

Bardem, who worked with Allen in 2008 film Vicky Cristina Barcelona, said that the director was a "genius" who had never been found guilty of any crime. Stating that at the time of Vicky Cristina Barcelona, the allegations were already well known for more than 10 years. “Today, 11 years later, it is the same accusation. Public accusations are very dangerous. If some day there is a trial and it’s proven to be true, I would change my opinion, but at this moment, nothing has changed,” he was quoted as saying by Variety.

In August 1992, the legendary American film director was accused by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow, then seven years old, of having sexually assaulted her in the home of her adoptive mother, actor Mia Farrow. Allen has repeatedly denied the allegation and has continued to enjoy a glittering career.

In January 2018, Allen issued another denial of child molestation, accusing his ex-lover's family of "cynically" jumping on the Time's Up movement in Hollywood to repeat a "discredited allegation." In the wake of Time's Up and #MeToo movements, Dylan Farrow had revived her allegations against Allen in a television talk show.

