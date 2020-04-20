Javed Jaaferi to file defamation suit against Facebook user over 'fake' communal tweet: 'Hate spreads so easily in this country'

Javed Jaaferi claims that a 'fake' communal tweet was shared under his name and he will most likely take legal action against a Facebook user who was involved in the process.

Jaaferi, on Monday, took to twitter to share a video message to bust the rumours and clarify that the profile picture in the circulating screenshot didn’t match with his Twitter display photo. "Hate spreads so easily in this country. First of all, the screenshot is fake. Neither have I tweeted anything like that nor is that my Twitter profile picture. Had I tweeted that at least someone would have replied to it," he said in the two-minute long video.

Check out his video message here

I normally don’t post personal videos inspite of being trolled often, but had to now. In a time when humanity is faced with a pandemic and race religion colour country are no concern, some Indians are still indulging in #FakeNews #HinduMuslim #HateMongering.

We need love not hate pic.twitter.com/4ckWzUVE4l — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) April 19, 2020

This screen shot of a tweet attributed to me is fake and insidious and made viral by the rampant #FakeNews scum. My tweets and speeches have always promoted communal harmony and in today’s trying time’s where the world unites to fight an enemy of humanity, #****off #HateMongers pic.twitter.com/Y7NIi00zmv — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) April 17, 2020

Jaaferi further said that he will be filing a defamation case against a certain Arvind Patel for allegedly sharing the screenshot on Facebook.

“Like your agenda, this screenshot is also fake. People should have at least verified. Now, either you prove its authenticity or make a video and apologise. We have learnt that this fake tweet was first shared on Facebook by some Arvind Patel. There will be a legal inquiry against him because our honourable Prime Minister has said that strict action should be taken against fake news and hatemongers. So, we are going to file a defamation suit against him,” he added.

In the end, Jaaferi condemned the spreading of misinformation online, and requested his followers to share his video to help defeat the agenda of hatemongers.

