Bridgerton Season 2 resumes shooting after COVID-19 case on set

Netflix’s the second season of Bridgerton, which was filming in the UK, was forced to temporarily shut down operations mid-July after COVID-19 positive cases were found on set. The shoot has now resumed confirmed showrunner Chris Van Dusen with Variety.

"We are back under way. We had to delay because of COVID, but we’re back in it. Right now I’m in post, editing our first couple episodes, which are looking great," he told the outlet.

Season 2, based on second novel in Julia Quinn’s series will follow Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), Daphne's brother, and his search for a wife.

Kerry Washington to topline Netflix movie Rockaway

The sensational Kerry Washington is set to star in and produce the new feature film adaptation of ROCKAWAY. The talented Nichelle Tramble Spellman will adapt the screenplay which is based on the memoir by Diane Cardwell. Here's to Black women in front of & behind the camera💕 pic.twitter.com/bkDOYm9DtO — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) August 3, 2021

Kerry Washington will play the lead role in the feature adaptation of author Diane Cardwell’s memoir Rockaway.

The movie comes from streamer Netflix and Washington will produce it through her banner Simpson Street along with Liza Chasin’s 3dot Productions and Aevitas Entertainment.

The 44-year-old actor will play a Manhattan journalist who unexpectedly discovers the transcendent power of surfing, while working on a routine assignment. Subsequently, she finds herself running from the comfortable life she’s always known, towards a life of romance and self-discovery in eclectic Rockaway Beach, according to the official logline.

Truth Be Told creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman will adapt the screeplay from the book, Netflix said in a statement.

Javed Akhtar to headline India Shayari Project, set to premiere on ZEE5 on Independence Day

ZEE Live, the live entertainment and IP vertical of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has announced the launch of India Shayari Project with lyricist-writer Kausar Munir and poet-politician Kumar Vishwas. Javed Akhtar is the headline act of this 90-minute show, set to premiere on ZEE5 on Independence Day.

"It is heartening to see the youth wants to embrace and understand the beauty and nuances of the spoken word. Poetry gives you the space and platform to represent yourself in your most authentic way and with social media, it has been amazing to see it fast becoming the tool and power for the youth to express these times of dynamism, of a society that a kind upheaval, in myriad ways. It is always a pleasure to be a part of something innovative as shayari as that is my passion and the essence of who I am and am elated to associate with India Shayari Project," said Akhtar in a statement.

Brendan Fraser boards cast of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon

Brendan Fraser is the latest Hollywood star to join the cast of Martin Scorsese's much-awaited movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

Fraser, known for headlining the The Mummy movie series in the 2000s, joins Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone in the film. Scorsese is directing the feature film from a script written by Eric Roth, according to Deadline.

Based on David Grann’s 2017 bestseller, the film is set in 1920s Oklahoma, and centres on the Osage Nation murders, in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one after the group became rich off the oil found underneath their land. As the death toll rose, the newly created FBI took up the case to uncover a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in US history.

In the movie, Fraser will reportedly essay the role of lawyer WS Hamilton.

Scorsese is producing the project for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment, alongside Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions.

First poster of Adhyayan Summan and Sheetal Kale's Entrapped released

The first look poster of Adhyayan Summan and Sheetal Kale's thriller, Entrapped, was released today. The film is written and directed by Sameer Joshi, the crew recently wrapped the shoot. "It is an attempt to tell a thrilling story in a confined space with elements of drama. It is just as much an emotional journey as much as it is an on the edge of the seat thriller," Joshi told Bollywood Hungama.

Discovery Plus announces content line-up; Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to star in new shows

Discovery Plus on Wednesday unveiled its new programming line-up, featuring shows like Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan, season two of Star vs Food and the Indian adaptation of Say Yes To The Dress.

Season two of celebrity cooking show Star vs Food, produced by Endemol India, will feature Bollywood personalities like Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, and rapper Badshah among others.

Star vs Food Season two, in collaboration with Korea Tourism, will see celebrities setting themselves up against the challenge of cooking a meal for their loved ones.

On Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan, the actor will be seen in action with the Veerangana Force in Assam.

According to the streamer, American reality TV series Say Yes to the Dress will be adapted for the Indian audience, giving brides a "once in a lifetime opportunity as they search for their perfect wedding dress."

The show has been adapted into an eight-episodic series and will follow the lives of 16 brides-to-be. The online auditions for the show have begun.

Discovery Plus also launched its original series Money Mafia. Produced by Chandra Talkies, the series aims to document India’s "biggest scams". The series began streaming on Wednesday.

The series will be an in-depth look at some of the biggest financial scams the country has ever seen from the perspective of the victims and the perpetrators, Discovery Plus said.

Kapoor said cooking a meal for his loved ones on Star vs Food was a "much more daunting task than acting."

"Star vs Food S2 set me up against a challenge of cooking a scrumptious meal for my loved ones and I must say, this was a much more daunting task than acting. Undoubtedly, it has been an exhilarating experience and I can''t wait to make my family proud with this new notch in my belt," the actor said.

PVR to release Dev Patel's The Green Knight on 27 August

With the reopening of cinemas across the country, many Indian and foreign films are slated to finally arrive in the country. Among them is Dev Patel's fantasy epic The Green Knight.

The Green Knight is inspired by the Arthurian legend about Sir Gawain, a knight of King Arthur, who accepts a challenge from a mysterious Green Knight.

The film, directed by David Lowery, will see Patel in the role of Sir Gawain. Actor Ralph Ineson plays the Green Knight, Sean Harris stars as King Arthur and Alicia Vikander as Esel.

