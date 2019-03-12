Javed Akhtar says discussions on Ramzan coinciding with Lok Sabha polls are 'totally disgusting', 'repulsive'

New Delhi: Veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Tuesday said that he finds the discussion about Ramzan coinciding with the Lok Sabha elections "totally disgusting".

Taking to Twitter, Akhtar wrote,

I find this whole discussion about Ramzan and elections totally disgusting . This is the kind of distorted and convoluted version of secularism that to me is repulsive , revolting and intolerable . EC shouldn’t consider it for a second . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 11, 2019

The statement from Akhtar, who has been conferred the Padma Shree and Padma Bhushan awards besides the Sahitya Akademi Award, came after a controversy erupted over holding the ensuing general elections during the holy month of Ramzan.

The Election Commission had on Sunday announced the schedule for Lok Sabha elections. The dates for the seven phases are 11 April, 18 April, 23 April, 29 April, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will be held on 23 May.

Ramzan is likely to start in India around 5 May depending on the sighting of the moon and continue for a month.

