Javed Akhtar says discussions on Ramzan coinciding with Lok Sabha polls are 'totally disgusting', 'repulsive'

Asian News International

Mar 12, 2019 14:24:53 IST

New Delhi: Veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Tuesday said that he finds the discussion about Ramzan coinciding with the Lok Sabha elections "totally disgusting".

Javed Akhtar. File image

Taking to Twitter, Akhtar wrote,

The statement from Akhtar, who has been conferred the Padma Shree and Padma Bhushan awards besides the Sahitya Akademi Award, came after a controversy erupted over holding the ensuing general elections during the holy month of Ramzan.

The Election Commission had on Sunday announced the schedule for Lok Sabha elections. The dates for the seven phases are 11 April, 18 April, 23 April, 29 April, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will be held on 23 May.

Ramzan is likely to start in India around 5 May depending on the sighting of the moon and continue for a month.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 14:30:59 IST

