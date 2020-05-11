Javed Akhtar says azaan on loudspeakers should be stopped: It causes discomfort to others

Veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar has stoked a fresh controversy after his recent tweet saying that azaan, the mosque’s call to prayer, on loudspeakers should be stopped. According to him, it causes ‘discomfort’ to others.

“In India for almost 50 yrs Azaan on the loud speak was HARAAM. Then it became HaLAAL n so halaal that there is no end to it but there should be an end to it. Azaan is fine but loud speaker does cause discomfort for others I hope that at least this time they will do it themselves (sic),” tweeted Akhtar.

Haraam refers to things which are forbidden under Islam. The term Halaal means allowed. When a user asked his opinion on loudspeakers being used in temples, Akhtar replied that be it temple or mosque, everyday use of speakers is a cause of concern.

The controversial statement by Akhtar comes during the holy month of Ramadan which is observed by Muslims across the world. People fast from dawn to dusk during this time and offer prayers.

As per a report by Free Press Journal, mosques will be allowed to announce the azaan during the lockdown. However, people are not allowed to gather.

The lyricist's tweet was criticised by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). According to India Today, AIMIM's spokesperson Asim Waqar said Akhtar's comments "are coming from the roots of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh."

Akhtar’s statement is similar to the one made by singer Sonu Nigam in May 2017. “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India,” tweeted Nigam.’

Sonu’s post had led to widespread criticism against him. The tweet is, however, not available on the singer's Twitter page. He later clarified saying that his tweets were "misconstrued".

“I have always considered Mohd. Rafi as my father; my Guru is a Muslim; my trainers, close friends are also Muslims.. even then if people taint me as anti-Muslim, anti-Islamic, then it’s not my problem but an issue with nation’s ideology,” he said at a press conference.

Updated Date: May 11, 2020 15:48:14 IST