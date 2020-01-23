Javed Akhtar reveals Shabana Azmi is stable and recovering after recent car accident, thanks well-wishers

Noted actor Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident last week, is "recovering well", her husband and veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar said on Wednesday.

Azmi suffered head injuries when her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on 18 January. Akhtar was also there in the vehicle but escaped unhurt.

The 69-year-old actor and her driver Kamlesh Kamath were taken to the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and later shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in suburban Andheri the same day.

Akhtar said Azmi is expected to be shifted to a normal room on Thursday. He expressed gratitude to his wife's well-wishers for praying for her good health.

"Our family would like to thank all the friends and well wishers for their concern and messages for Shabana. This is to let everyone know that she is recovering well and most probably will be shifted to a normal room tomorrow," the 75-year-old screenwriter said in a statement. Akhtar also tweeted the same.

There was no word about when she will be discharged from hospital.

Kamath has been booked for rash driving and negligence.

Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 14:57:00 IST