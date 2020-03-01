Javed Akhtar praises Thappad, calls it a 'milestone of India cinema'; Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu react

Anubhav Sinha's latest directorial Thappad has been receiving praises from all quarters. Among the ones impressed with the film is lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who took to Twitter to congratulate the team and said the film is 'one of the most sensitive, sensible and socially relevant film of recent times.' Congratulating the crew, Akhtar called Thappad as a 'milestone of India cinema'.

Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, the film seems to investigate the nitty-gritties of systematic oppression in even a "seemingly normal" marriage. Pannu essays the role of an educated, upper-middle-class woman who is forced to evaluate her relationship after being slapped by her husband, played by Pavail Gulati. Thappad chronicles her struggle as she files for a divorce petition and ventures on in her pursuit of justice.

Check out his post here

Today I saw one of the most sensitive , sensible and socially relevant film of recent times Thappad is an extremely well told and well performed movie . My congratulations to the writers director performers and the whole crew for this Mile stone of Indian cinema . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 28, 2020

Taapsee rejoiced at the appreciation, responded to Akhtar's tweet in no time.

Check out Taapsee's post here

Ok this is a mic drop moment for us! Calling it a day on this note coz it just doesn’t get better !!!! #Thappad https://t.co/XDIBYSU3QG — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 28, 2020

Sinha, best known for his thought-provoking social drama Mulk, Article 15, also took a note of Akhtar's compliments.

Javed Akhtar called. Complimented about writing. I am retiring!!! #THAPPAD — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) February 28, 2020

Previously, veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, producer Guneet Monga and actors Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Ayushmann Khurrana and many others have also praised the film.

Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Sinha, Thappad also stars Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi, Maya Sarao among others.

