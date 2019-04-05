Javed Akhtar on PM Modi biopic credit row: Why didn't producers honour A R Rahman as original composer?

Javed Akhtar says it was unfair on PM Narendra Modi producers part to rehash his old song and put his name in the credits section when he hadn't even worked on the remake version.

On 22 March, Akhtar took to Twitter to reveal that he had not written any songs for the Vivek Oberoi-starrer and was "shocked" to find his name on its poster.

Akhtar, in an interview with Press Trust of India, said the practice was against "basic honesty".

The veteran lyricist said the producers of the Modi biopic had picked up a song 'Ishwar Allah' which he had written for Deepa Mehta's 1947: Earth. They re-recorded it after buying the rights from T-series and used it for upcoming biopic.

"Nowadays, it has become a frequent practice that people buy rights of a song from an old film. They re-record it and use it. This is not fair.," Akhtar said.

"They gave my name in the poster as the songwriter of this film. I was never the songwriter of this picture. Why give my name on the poster? If you want to thank or honour me, tell me why did you deprive A R Rahman (composer) from it? It is against the practice and tradition, there has to be basic honesty. They had no business to pretend that I am the songwriter of the film," he told PTI.

According to a recent tweet by the producer Sandip Ssingh, PM Narendra Modi biopic which was earlier slated to be released Friday, has been postponed till further notice.

Starring Vivek Oberoi as PM Modi, the biopic will discover the journey of Narendra Modi from his humble beginning to years as the Gujarat Chief Minister to the landmark win in the 2014 general elections, and finally becoming the Prime Minister.

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 10:29:48 IST