Javed Akhtar debuts on Instagram; Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari welcome veteran writer-lyricist

Press Trust of India

Apr 27, 2020 11:59:29 IST

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has joined photo-video sharing social media platform Instagram.

His wife, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, welcomed him on the platform.

"So finally you're on insta! Welcome, she wrote on her page alongside a photograph of Akhtar, which also acts as his display picture.

So finally you are on insta! Welcome @jaduakhtar

The writer's Instagram page, as of now, has more than 5,000 followers.

Actors Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari and Divya Dutta welcomed Akhtar, who is yet to post anything on his page.

The writer, however, is active on Twitter, where he often shares his opinions on politics, history and topical issues.

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2020 12:00:06 IST

