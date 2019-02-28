Jatin Sarna on his role in Sonchiriya and how Sacred Games made him a more recognisable actor

Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna will soon be seen in Sonchiriya and shared just how Anurag Kashyap helped him by adjusting his web series schedule. In an interview with Firstpost, he said, "I was shooting Sacred Games when Sonchiriya discussion began, in fact, Abhishek sir told me to keep my real mustache for my role but since I was in a clean shaven look for Sacred Games, it was difficult for me." He further added, "Anurag sir made it happen for me as he wanted me to do this film so he adjusted my shooting dates, he tried to finish my part as early as possible, so that I can take a month’s gap and grow my mustache for Sonchiriya."

Jatin is playing Bhumi Pednekar's husband in the film. Describing his character, Jatin asserted, "My character is very interesting, everyone in the film is fighting with each other but Ratan Singh has his internal fight going on. He is neither a hero nor a villain, he is just a normal person who is living with many complexities." Filming Sonchiriya was not an easy task for the Meeruthiya Gangsters actor compared to filming the web series. "Honestly speaking, a lot of resources were cut down from me on the sets of Sonchiriya. At many instances, it fell from my expectations. The lavishness I enjoyed during Sacred Games was absent in Sonchiriya. He further continued, "I had to compromise a lot but it helped me in my preparations. I have to travel for an hour to reach the location. The climate was very cold and we were shooting in an outdoor location. There were few vanity vans and I was told to stay in canopies with changing rooms along with other cast members, so mostly I roamed around the sets".

Jatin frankly shared that he was without work for two years after his 2016's Saat Uchakkey and if Sacred Games had not happened, his journey would be much more difficult. Speaking about the reception he received from the web series, he even added how kids come to him and recognise him as Bunty, "I will not lie but for kids, they treat me like I’m a local goon. This is their way of showing love; neither is it anger nor is it disgust, it is just their affection."

"Whenever I go for events in different states, people do recognise me. Even if I’m at a local tea stall, two to three people will come to meet me. I was shooting for a film and few teens of 14-15 years old came to me and even they know who Bunty was. They remember my dialogues, one-liners that even I have forgotten and my question to them was that you guys are not even adults, where did you watch Sacred Games?"

He also spills beans about the much awaited second season of Sacred Games. "Sacred Games 2 will most probably come this year in July or August," he said before signing off.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 12:37:34 IST