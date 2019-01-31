Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck to feature in Gabriela Cowperthwaite's The Friend

Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson and Oscar-winner Casey Affleck have been roped in to feature in The Friend, states a Deadline report. The STX International drama will be made available for offshore sales at the European Film Market. The Friend will be helmed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite. Gabriela is well known following a BAFTA nomination for Best Documentary for Blackfish.

The script is based on an award-winning article in the Esquire Magazine, which was also adapted by Brad Ingelsby. The Friend charts the true story of Nicole (played by Dakota) and Matthew Teague (played by Casey) who unexpectedly learn that Nicole has only six month to live. They receive tremendous support from the couple's best friend (played by Jason) who moves into their house and puts his life on hold.

The project will be backed by Scott Free and Black Bear Pictures.

The shoot will reportedly begin in Fairhope, Alabama. It is where the Teague family presently resides. Teague confirmed the news and said in a statement, "It captures what’s at the heart of the story: deep love and loss, and the saving grace of friendship. To have the talents of Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel and Casey Affleck help the story live on is remarkable."

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 16:53:15 IST