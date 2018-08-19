You are here:

Jason Bourne franchise spinoff, Treadstone, gets TV series order from USA Network

Los Angeles: USA Network has given a series order to Treadstone, a show based in the Jason Bourne universe.

The studio had ordered a pilot for the series in April this year and now it has greenlit the project, reported Variety.

It will follow fictional CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone, which was the program that created superspy Jason Bourne, which played by actor Matt Damon in four films.

The covert program uses behaviour modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins.

The first season of the series will follow sleeper agents across the globe as they are mysteriously "awakened" to resume their deadly missions.

The series is expected to go into production next year.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 15:13 PM