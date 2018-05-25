You are here:

Jason Bateman, Tony Hale apologise for defending Arrested Development co-star Jeffrey Tambor

May,25 2018 10:13:27 IST

New York: Jason Bateman and Tony Hale have apologised for comments they made in defence of their Arrested Development co-star Jeffrey Tambor, who has been accused of harassment on the show's set.

In a series of tweets Thursday, Bateman says his comments were "wrong" and that it seemed like he was "condoning yelling at work." He adds that he's "incredibly embarrassed."

Bateman was reacting to a cast interview in The New York Times in which actress Jessica Walter alleged Tambor verbally harassed her on the set.

Bateman responded in the interview that "a lot of stuff happens in 15 years." He later tweeted "I realise that I was wrong here." Hale also apologised Thursday, tweeting that his words "served to minimize Jessica's pain."

Netflix scrapped plans for the Arrested Development cast to meet fans in London on Friday, saying it had decided "not to move ahead with promotional activity."

