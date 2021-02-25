Jasmin Bhasin wishes boyfriend and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Aly Goni on his 30th birthday

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin bonded while shooting for Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in Argentina and became close friends. During their stint in Bigg Boss 14, the couple confessed being in love with each other.

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Aly Goni, also known for his role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is celebrating his 30th birthday today (25 February). Goni's co-contestant and girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin wished him with a note on this day.

Here is her post

Bigg Boss 14 recently came to an end with Rubina Dilaik walking away with the winner's trophy and prize money. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Goni is spending time with his family in Kashmir where Jasmin Bhasin is also accompanying him.

The picture, shared by Bhasin, is from Goni's birthday celebration with his family in Kashmir. A video from Goni's birthday celebrations is also doing the rounds on social media in which he's seen cutting a cake. He funnily feeds the cake to himself first instead of giving the first bite to his loved ones.

For the uninitiated, Goni and Bhasin bonded while shooting for Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in Argentina and became close friends. During their stint in Bigg Boss 14, the couple confessed being in love with each other.