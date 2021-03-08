Jasmin Bhasin clarifies her recent tweet was not directed at Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actor Jasmin Bhasin has issued a clarification after her recent tweets were assumed to be directed at BB14 winner Rubina Dilaik.

In her tweet, Jasmin clarified that she has nothing against any contestant. The 30-year-old actor said that the show has given her both personal and professional happiness and success, adding that her journey in the house has been amazing. In a series of two tweets, she requested people to stop relating her tweets, actions or posts to other contestants from the show. Jasmin requested people to chill and be happy instead of speculating.

Her tweets come a day after Jasmin was trolled by Rubina’s fans for being jealous of the Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor. On Sunday, 7 March, without naming anyone, Jasmin had tweeted that some people can lie, cheat and treat you badly to make it look like that you are at fault. She had called them ‘great manipulators’ in her tweet.

Jasmin, who has worked in shows like Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak, was romantically linked to Aly Goni after the two confessed their feelings for each other on BB14. The two have also appeared together in a music video titled Tera Suit.

She has also appeared in the popular fantasy drama Naagin 4 as Nayantara.

