Vishal Mishra has sung 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega', the music video which features Bigg Boss contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni,

After the success of their first song 'Tera Suit' sung by Tony Kakkar, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have reunited for another song titled 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jaega'.

The makers have finally released the much-awaited music video today, 27 April. While 'Tera Suit' was a peppy number, the couple's new song is all about love and betrayal.

Crooned by Vishal Mishra, the song has been shot in Jaipur and is directed by Navjit Buttar. In 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jaega', Jasmin and Aly are seen as a married couple who are not happy together.

https://t.co/OlG2rA6Wea go go go — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) April 27, 2021

The song begins with the very first night after their wedding when Aly enters all drunk in the room. Time and again, he's seen hurting and cheating Jasmine. The ending is going to make ‘Jasly’ fans sad as Jasmine leaves Aly after exposing him in front of everyone.

Aly and Jasmin won several hearts during their stint in Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. During their stay inside the Bigg Boss house, the couple finally confirmed that they are more than friends.

From dinner dates to jetting off to Kasmir together, the couple often gets snapped together showing off their cute chemistry ever since the show came to an end earlier this year.

For now, they are happy dating each other and has decided to focus on their careers. Their first music video 'Tera Suit' released on 8 March and has crossed 100 million views on YouTube recently.