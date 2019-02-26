Jasleen Royal on her Gully Boy stint and upcoming 'emotional' song in Akshay Kumar’s Kesari

Singer and music composer Jasleen Royal, who has composed and sung melodious tracks in movies like Phillauri and Baar Baar Dekho, made her a short appearance in the recent release Gully Boy.

She was seen in the song Jahaan Tu Chala, which she sung by herself and in a recent interaction with Firstpost, she has shared how nervous she was while filming the scene: “I was very nervous facing the camera. It was a 2-day shoot as there is so much happening in the scene. There was a shot on the top of the stage with Alia and Ranveer, followed by MC Sher's (Siddhant Chaturvedi) rap, all of that in one sequence and we had to do it over and over again so that everyone gets it right. When Zoya is behind the camera you obviously feel nervous, but eventually it went well."

In Gully Boy, she appears as a performer who is being discouraged by few boys in the college crowd. So when the singer was asked if she has ever faced such humiliation in real life, this is what she said, "I think every artist has suffered this (laughs), everyone has been humiliated especially in the initial years. Sometimes you have to perform before the main artist, just to open up and handle the crowd, but handling the crowd is very difficult."

She further added, "Luckily I didn't have to face such humiliation but people do misbehave. Being on stage is not easy".

From a singer to music composer, Jasleen Royal's next project is Akshay Kumar's Kesari, for which she has composed an emotional song. She has a deep connection to it, claims the singer.

"My song from Kesari will be out soon and it's very close to my heart because the story of the film is from a culture that I belong to. Being from a Sikh family, that song reminds me of time with my beeji (grandmother). I remember when I was a small girl, she used to have a harmonium, and we used to play any random tune and she used to narrate stories and sang devotional songs for us," said Jasleen.

