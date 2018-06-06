Jared Leto to star in, executive produce Joker stand-alone film; project in early stages of development

Jared Leto's The Joker may be getting his own stand-alone movie as Batman's arch-nemisis.

The actor, who played the Clown Prince of Crime in Suicide Squad, would also executive produce the project, according to Hollywood Reporter. According to Variety, fans thought that Leto's role in the film was almost a 'glorified cameo'. The actor had also voiced his hopes to expand on the character in future films.

Suicide Squad was directed by David Ayer and featured an array of DC villains as antiheroes. The movie, which grossed $746 million worldwide, starred Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Leto, among others.

The solo film, under Warner Bros, will be set in the Suicide Squad universe.

The studio is already developing a Joker origins movie, which would be directed by Todd Phillips. Joaquin Phoenix's name is doing the rounds to star in the film to be produced by Martin Scorsese. Phillips will pen the script with 8 Mile scribe Scott Silver.

The Joker has memorably been part of two Batman movies with Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger portraying the part.

Leto will reprise his role in the Suicide Squad sequel and the Harley Quinn spin-off.

The Oscar winner was last seen in Blade Runner: 2049 and Netflix’s The Outsider. He is also the lead singer of pop/rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 12:22 PM