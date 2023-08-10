Japanese couple travels to Chennai to watch superstar Rajinikanth's 'Jailer'; video goes viral

The fans of Thalaiva Rajinikanth can’t keep calm as the superstar’s film Jailer is released worldwide today, 10 August. The last few weeks have witnessed the fans going berserk as they were waiting eagerly to witness Rajinikanth’s performance on screen after two years. While you may think that the highly-anticipated film has its audience only in India, a video has gone viral which displays Thalaiva’s fans from Japan traveling all the way to Chennai just to watch the film. Yes, you heard it right.

In a video recently shared by PTI, a couple can be seen telling enthusiastically that they have travelled to Chennai from Japan to enjoy Rajini’s film. Yasuda Hidetoshi and his wife can be seen wearing Rajinikanth-themed t-shirts in the video. They also carried a prop that had Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia’s photo from Kaavaalaa printed on it.

VIDEO | A Japanese couple has travelled from Osaka to Chennai, Tamil Nadu to watch Rajinikanth’s new film ‘Jailer’. “To see the Jailer movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai,” says Yasuda Hidetoshi, Rajinikanth fan club leader, Japan. pic.twitter.com/04ACrc4Q5c — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2023

During an interaction with the news agency, Yasuda revealed he is a die-hard admirer of the superstar and has been a fan for almost 20 years now. He said that the first Rajinikanth films he watched were Muthu (1995) and Baashha (1995). He also enacted a few scenes from Jailer and older Rajinikanth films, delivering dialogues from the films.

Interestingly, the man revealed that he has visited the city earlier as well. In the past, he travelled to Chennai to watch Darbar and Kabali. Meanwhile, fans in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kerala are celebrating the film’s release and have indulged themselves in various activities to enjoy Thalaiva’s comeback on the big screen.

The videos being circulated on the Internet display some of his fans placing massive garlands on the posters of Jailer while others perform the Abhishekam with milk packets ahead of the release. Meanwhile, another group of fans was seen bursting crackers and showering flowers on those arriving to watch the film’s first-day first show.

Jailer marks superstar Rajinikanth’s comeback on the silver screen after his two-year hiatus. The stellar cast of the film includes Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley. Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia took the internet by storm with her captivating dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa which also features the superstar.